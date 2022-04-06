Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $192.76

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $192.82, with a volume of 1782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.