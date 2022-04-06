Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.55. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 117,167 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.94 million and a PE ratio of 375.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35.

In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,700.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

