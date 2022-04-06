Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) to Issue GBX 2.53 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HHI opened at GBX 179.36 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.29. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
About Henderson High Income Trust (Get Rating)
