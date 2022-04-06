Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.16

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.22. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 644 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.87 and a quick ratio of 15.87.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 24.00%.
In related news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $147,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
