Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $145,848,750.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 874,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

