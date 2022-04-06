High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading 7.4% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.45. 665,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.
High Tide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HITID)
