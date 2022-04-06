Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.90).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,065 ($27.08) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,012.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,187.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,439.34). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.07), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($716,931.46).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.