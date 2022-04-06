Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

HLMN stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

