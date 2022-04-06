Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

HIMS opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

