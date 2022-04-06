HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.
NYSE:HRT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.