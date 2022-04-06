Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,159 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

HSX opened at GBX 988.40 ($12.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.69. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

