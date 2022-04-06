Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.60

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKYGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and traded as low as $25.80. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 350 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

