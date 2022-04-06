Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.60

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and traded as low as $25.80. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 350 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

