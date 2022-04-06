HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $682,457.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.