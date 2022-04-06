Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.06

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $36.00. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,715 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,499,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

