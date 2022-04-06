Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 267,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

