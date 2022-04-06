Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HURN stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 178,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

