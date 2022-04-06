Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.54. 4,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
