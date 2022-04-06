Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.54. 4,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

