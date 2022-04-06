ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 94,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 846,703 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.87.

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,184 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 918,030 shares during the last quarter.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

