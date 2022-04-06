IDEX Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $104.71 million and $25.04 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00104737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,869,509 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

