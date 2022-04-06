IGM Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $764.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
