IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.