IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 14,400 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $764.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

