Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,220 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

NYSE:FND opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

