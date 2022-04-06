Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,728 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

