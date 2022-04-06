Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

