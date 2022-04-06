Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after buying an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

FL opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

