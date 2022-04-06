Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYT stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

