Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,075 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

