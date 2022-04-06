Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.43. RH has a twelve month low of $317.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.