Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 638 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $509.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.