Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.