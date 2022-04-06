Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

