Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,411. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -1.38. Immunome has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

