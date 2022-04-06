IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMV. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

IMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 5,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,722. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.