Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

