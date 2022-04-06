Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Gareth Wright Sells 26,917 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($212,511.92).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 609 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.45. The company has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 117.12. Informa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Informa alerts:

INF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.49).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.