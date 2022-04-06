InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NYSE:INFU opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.13. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

