ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 347,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,008,434 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.41.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

