Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after acquiring an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.