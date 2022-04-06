Ink (INK) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Ink (INK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $421,483.63 and approximately $14,474.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.29 or 0.07318867 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,739.74 or 0.99998895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.