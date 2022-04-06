Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

