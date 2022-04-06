Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13.

