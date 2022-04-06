Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NOTV has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $593.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Sagartz acquired 2,506 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inotiv by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inotiv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

