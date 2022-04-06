Insider Buying: Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Insider Buys $5,455,236.00 in Stock

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Atlantic American Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

