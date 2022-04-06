Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,934.43).

LON CGS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302.80 ($3.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. Castings P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 282.52 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.95) target price on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

