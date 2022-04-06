Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Acquires 57,209 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

Groupon stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 686,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $590.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

