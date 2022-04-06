Insider Buying: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,196.72).

Shares of LON:IPF traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.36). 345,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. International Personal Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

