Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 479,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $8,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

