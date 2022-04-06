Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells 2,003 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $22,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.