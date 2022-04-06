Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells 7,235 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FULC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
